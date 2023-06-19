Moroney (Photo: David McClister)

Congratulations to COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist MEGAN MORONEY and her promotion team for landing her first #1 with the singer/songwriter's debut single, "TENNESSEE Orange." It rises 4-1 in its 27th week on the MEDIABASE Country chart. Written by, MORONEY, DAVID FANNING, PAUL JENKINS and BEN WILLIAMS, "TENNESSEE Orange" went for adds at Country radio in early DECEMBER.

MORGAN WALLEN's three-week chart-topper, "Last Night," slips to #2, and his other current, "One Thing At A Time," moves 5-15 as his label readies new single, "Everything I Love," for a JUNE 26th impact date. JORDAN DAVIS holds steady at #3 with "Next Thing You Know." LUKE COMBS' "Fast Car" rises 7-4 and TYLER HUBBARD' recent two-week chart-topper, "Dancin' In The Country," rounds out the Top 5.

New To the Top 10 this week are JELLY ROLL's "NEED A FAVOR" (11-8) and COMBS' "Love You Anyway" (12-10).

« see more Net News