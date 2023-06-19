Church (l) and Gordon with their "best man" (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations and best wishes to industry veterans LYNDSAY CHURCH and CAITLYN "CAIT" GORDON, who wed on FRIDAY, JUNE 16th in a ceremony officiated by the longtime former KFDI/WICHITA APD/MD and midday host CAROL HUGHES, who is GORDON's aunt.

CHURCH was ARISTA NASHVILLE's Sr. Dir./Promotion & Artist Development until her departure in MARCH. Her previous jobs include Manager, Regional Promotion at sister label COLUMBIA NASHVILLE, and stops at RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT and CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE. GORDON (who has now taken the last name CHURCH) was Dir./Marketing at BMG/BBR MUSIC GROUP until her departure in late APRIL. Prior to that role, she was Dir./Midwest/Southeast Promotion job at BBR MUSIC GROUP’s WHEELHOUSE RECORDS.

