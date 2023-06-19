New Morning Team Kenn (r) & Ness

BUCK OWENS PRODUCTION CO. Country KUZZ-A-F/BAKERSFIELD, CA morning hosts CLIFF DUMAS and TANYA BRAKEBILL will be retiring from morning radio on FRIDAY, JUNE 23rd. The team, who have been paired in mornings since 2020 when DUMAS joined the station (NET NEWS 8/28/20), made the announcement on the air YESTERDAY (6/19). As expected, DUMAS is stepping back from on-air duties to full-time content management for his 23-station radio group. BRAKEBILL, who has been with KUZZ in various capacities since 2022, plans to retire.

Beginning MONDAY, JUNE 26th, the station's new morning team will be MD/afternoon host KENN McCLOUD and current night host VANESSA "NESS" HERALDEZ., who was upped from weekends to nights last NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/29/22). With that move, MIKE BELL will shift to middays, PD BRENT MICHAELS to afternoons, and the station picks up SKYVIEW NETWORKS' syndicated "B-DUB RADIO" for evenings.

Said MICHAELS, “CLIFF & TANYA have done a great job for us for the last three years. It’s bittersweet, because I’m truly excited for them in their new adventures. KENN & NESS will do a great job in mornings for us, and I’m excited to move to afternoons and welcome B-DUB to the team." MICHAELS is still looking for a full-time live talent to add to the on-air lineup.

DUMAS' background includes stints at mornings at Country KSON/SAN DIEGO, host of WESTWOOD ONE's "The Weekly Country Music Countdown," and co-host of TALENT FARM LLC's syndicated "CLIFF & SHARON SHOW" with SHARON BURNS.

McCLOUD commented on FACEBOOK, "I am beyond thrilled to officially announce that my alarm clock is changing starting next MONDAY ... NESS and I have been working hard getting ready, and we can't wait to start waking up with our KUZZ listeners! Thanks to [CEO/GM] MEL OWENS and BRENT MICHAELS for putting your faith in us. We really want to wish CLIFF and TANYA the best in their new chapters (CLIFF in radio ownership and TANYA in her retirement!). Being on in afternoons these last five years was one dream come true. ... and now another dream is starting."

B-DUB commented, "So pumped for this! Thanks to BRENT MICHAELS for believing in what I do! Can’t wait to get going!"

Tanya & Cliff leaving Friday





