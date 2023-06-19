Tanchyk

AUDACY Hot AC KRSK (105.1 THE BUZZ)/PORTLAND has promoted JAMIE TANCHYK from APD/MD to Brand Manager for the station. He will oversee the station's content strategy, talent, operations, and branding. He also hosts PM Drive.

TANCHYK joined the station in 2020. He previously served as APD/PM Drive Host for AUDACY’s Classic Hip Hop KHTP (HOT 103.7)/SEATTLE in 2013. TANCHYK’s radio career began in 2006 at PAMAL BROADCASTING's Rhythm CHR WAJZ (JAMZ 96.3)/ALBANY, NY as a Night Host. In 2007, he served as APD/Night Host for sister station Top 40 WFLY (FLY 92.3) before returning to JAMZ as PD/Midday Host.

AUDACY PORTLAND SVP/Market Mgr. KIM MARTINEZ said, “For the last three years, JAMIE has been a dedicated, committed leader for this station and is the perfect candidate to usher in the next chapter of KRSK. We’re excited to elevate him to Brand Manager and watch him continue to grow THE BUZZ into a local favorite for the people of PORTLAND.”

TANCHYK added, “The past decade with AUDACY has been the highlight of my career and I feel like we're just getting started. With the team we have in place, I can't wait to see how high 105.1 THE BUZZ can fly. Thank you to KIM MARTINEZ, DAVE RICHARDS and STEVE SALHANY for your trust and support, and to SCOTT RODDY for preparing me for this opportunity!”

« see more Net News