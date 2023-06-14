There's still one day left to register for the latest installment of COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR's free, monthly webinar series, "CRS360." The latest session, "OK Boomer: A Conversation with Gen Z," is happening TOMORROW (6/21) at 1p (CT).

The session will explore effective ways of connecting and appealing to the next generation of audio consumers, employees, and co-workers, with perspectives from both sides of the generational divide. It will be moderated by WIVK/KNOXVILLE, TN morning co-host JOEY TACK, leading a panel that panel includes WFKY & WVKY (FROGGY COUNTRY 101.7 & 104.9)/FRANKFORT, KY morning host PAISLEY DUNN, SIRIUSXM PD KATHLEEN SHEA, and COX MEDIA GROUP/ORLANDO Dir/Operations and company Dir./Country Content STEVE STEWART.

Register the stream the session here.

