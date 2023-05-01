-
Benztown And P1 Media Group Host Free Webinar With Special Guest R Dub!
by Charese Frugé
June 20, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP will host a free webinar this week with special guest, Creator, Host and Producer of the syndicated weekend show SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS, R DUB. “How One Programmer Conquered SAN DIEGO, the World, and Created a Nation" will take place on THURSDAY JUNE 22nd at 1p (ET)/10a (PT).
The 40-minute webinar will be hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMAN, and P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON. SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS airs on over 200 stations worldwide. R Dub! is also Dir./Programming for COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS Top 40 XHITZ (Z90.3)/SAN DIEGO-TIJUANA and Rhythm AC XHRM (MAGIC 92.5)/SAN DIEGO.
R DUB! will discuss his winning strategies, and also take questions. Click here to register.