Launching Today

A new offering from author, public speaker and writing coach ALLY FALLON is the latest addition to the AMY BROWN PODCAST NETWORK, a division of PREMIERE NETWORKS run by BROWN, co-host of the company's syndicated THE BOBBY BONES SHOW. The weekly show, WRITE YOUR STORY WITH ALLY FALLON, is executive produced by BROWN, and launches TODAY (6/20), with new episodes dropping on TUESDAYS.

WRITE YOUR STORY WITH ALLY FALLON finds the host sharing "a tried-and-true method for storytelling that turns even the most novice storyteller into a near-instant expert," according to PREMIERE's show description. "FALLON uses her expertise to help listeners turn their 'regular' life stories into interesting and entertaining anecdotes that can be used for any occasion – from the perfect wedding toast, to a motivational speech at work, to writing a best-selling novel, and more. Listeners will also hear from some of the best storytellers in the world, and from aspiring writers who are in the midst of uncovering what their story is all about."

Said BROWN, "This podcast goes beyond putting pen to paper – it’s about finding your voice and sharing it with the world. ALLY has motivated, inspired and healed so many people by giving them the tools to develop their story, and I can’t wait to share her podcast with our growing audience.”

Added FALLON, the author of 14 books, “I’ve been teaching writers and aspiring authors for over a decade, and I’m so excited to finally make this content accessible to literally anyone who wants to write. If you’ve always wanted to write your story but don’t feel like a ‘real’ writer, you have no more excuses. This show is going to make it absolutely impossible to mess it up.”

Listen to the trailer here.

