Hiring SVP/Digital

SUMMITMEDIA, LLC, is currently on the hunt for an SVP/Digital Strategy to evolve the company's overall digital engagement strategy. The newly-created position will be based at corporate HQ in BIRMINGHAM, AL. The candidate will articulate a digital vision for the company, prioritize digital initiatives into a comprehensive roadmap, communicate best practices, and conduct strategic reviews for potential new initiatives.

Candidates must possess at least five years digital product and strategy experience in broadcast or other local media, and more than four years at a leadership level such as Mgr., Dir., or VP. You must also be a proven strategist and leader with strong intuition.

The complete posting and online application is accessible via the SUMMITMEDIA employment portal here. EOE.

« see more Net News