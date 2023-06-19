Morrissey

MORRISEY has announced a four-night run of shows in NEW YORK at UNITED PALACE in WASHINGTON HEIGHTS from SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21st through WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25th. The performances will celebrate "40 YEARS OF MORRISSEY” from his early days with THE SMITHS to his solo career as a singer.

BROOKLYN MADE PRESENTS President & CEO ANTHONY MAKES said, "BROOKLYN MADE PRESENTS is thrilled to be hosting this historic run of shows. MORRISSEY's music has resonated with fans for 40 years, and we couldn't be more excited to bring one of the most iconic and influential artists of all time to such a magnificent theater in MANHATTAN.”

Tickets go on-sale this FRIDAY, JUNE 23rd at 10a (ET) at www.unitedpalace.org.

