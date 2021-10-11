Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Miguel Holds Top Spot; Taylor 'Karma' Top 5; Dua Rises; Miley Top 15; Lil Durk Surges; Taylor 'Summer' Top Debut

* MIGUEL remains at #1 with "Sure Thing" for a 5th straight week

* TAYLOR SWIFT goes top 5, up 6*-4* with "Karma," up 2025 spins

* DUA LIPA is just outside the top 10 with "Dance The Night," moving 12*-11* and +878 spins

* MILEY CYRUS enters the top 15 with "Jaded," moving 17*-15*

* LIL DURK leaps 33*-26* with "All My Life," featuring J. COLE, and +926 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT has the top debut at 31* with "Cruel Summer," up 1083 spins

* DAVID KUSHNER enters at 38* with "Daylight"

* ICANDY debuts at 40* with "Keep Dat"

Rhythmic: Doechii & Kodak Black #1; Lil Durk/J. Cole Runner Up; SZA Top 3; NLE Choppa/Lil Wayne Top 5

* DOECHII & KODAK BLACK take over the top spot, up 3*-1* with "What It Is (Block Boy)," up 884 spins

* LIL DURK is now the runner up, moving 5*-2* with "All My Life," featuring J. COLE, up 1031 spins

* SZA goes top 3, up 6*-3* with "Snooze" and is up 645 spins

* NLE CHOPPA feat. LIL WAYNE vaults into the top 5, up 7*-4* with "Ain't Gonna Answer," and is +355 spins

* ICE SPICE & NICKI MINAJ go top 10, up 11*-10* with "Princess Diana," up 193 spins

* KALI is up 475 spins and moves 14*-12* with "Area Codes"

* POST MALONE goes top 15 with "Mourning," up 17*-15* and +225 spins

* THE WEEKND vaults 34*-20* with "Popular," featuring PLAYBOI CARTI & MADONNA, up 735 spins

* LATTO feat. CARDI B vaults 37*-22* with "Put It On Da Floor Again," up 740 spins

* BURNA BOY soars 39*-24* with "Sittin' On Top Of The World," up 716 spins

* DDG debuts at 36* with "I'm Geekin," up 126 spins

* PRETTY PORCELAIN enters at 38* with "Stop Playing With Me"

* DIDDY debuts at 39* with "Act Bad," featuring CITY GIRLS & FABOLOUS, up 276 spins

* SEXYY RED & TAY KEITH enter at 40* with "Pound Town 2," featuring NICKI MINAJ, up 319 spins

Urban: Toosii New Chart Topper; SZA 'Snooze' Runner Up; Lil Durk/J. Cole Top 3; Rema/Selena Top 15

* A lot of activity at the top of the chart, as TOOSII goes 4*-1* with "Favorite Song," up 886 spins

* SZA soars 8*-2* with "Snooze," up 1091 spins

* LIL DURK enters the top 3, up 9*-3* with "All My Life," feat. J. COLE surging 709 spins

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ go top 15 with "Calm Down," up 16*-14* and +270 spins

* LATTO feat. CARDI B surges into the top 20, up 27*-18* with "Put It On Da Floor Again," up 727 spins

* DABABY goes top 20 with "SHAKE SUMN," up 22*-20* and +373 spins

* BURNA BOY has a huge debut at 29* with "Sittin' On Top Of The World," up 639 spins

* GLORILLA debuts at 40* with "Lick Or Sum," up 393 spins

Hot AC: Sheeran New #1; Pink Top 5; Morgan Rises; Dua Nearing Top 10; Luke Combs Top 15

* ED SHEERAN takes over the top spot with "Eyes Closed," up 404 spins and moves 2*-1*

* MILEY CYRUS "Flowers" is at #2 and is still over 5500 spins and has been #1 for 15 of her 23 weeks on the chart

* P!NK goes top 5 with "TRUSTFALL," up 6*-5* and +441 spins

* MORGAN WALLEN leaps 10*-8* with "Last Night," up 215 spins

* DUA LIPA is knocking on the top 10 at Hot AC too, rising 15*-11* with "Dance The Night," up 590 spins

* LUKE COMBS goes top 15 with "Fast Car," up 17*-13* and +362 spins

* MAROON 5 go 20*-16* with "Middle Ground," rising 231 spins

* DAVID GUETTA, ANNE-MARIE & COI LERAY go top 20 with "Baby Don't Hurt Me," up 23*-19* and +185 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC vault into the top 20, up 27*-20* with "Runaway," up 525 spins

* FIFTY FIFTY leap 31*-26* with "Cupid," up 340 spins

* JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS debut at 35* with "If You're Blue" - 42 years after first charting

* BENSON BOONE debuts at 37* with "In The Stars," up 168 spins

* TOOSII debuts at 39* with "Favorite Song"

* BAKAR's multi-format hit "Hell N Back" debuts at 40*

Active Rock: Foo Fighters Retain Top Spot; Greta Van Fleet Top 10; Corey Taylor Top 15

* FOO FIGHTERS hold the top spot for a 6th week with "Rescued"

* Most of the top 10 remain steady yet again this week

* POP EVIL is up 87 spins at 6* with "Deep End"

* DISTURBED moves 10*-9* with "Unstoppable," up 84 spins

* GRETA VAN FLEET go top 10, up 11*-10* with "Meeting The Master"

* COREY TAYLOR goes top 15 with "Beyond," up 17*-15* and +86 spins

* POINT NORTH surge 40*-30* with "Safe And Sound," featuring GHOST INSIDE

* NITA STRAUSS debuts at 39* with "Victorious," featuring DOROTHY

Alternative: Foo Fighters Hold Top Spot; All Time Low Top 15; 100 Gecs Top 20

* FOO FIGHTERS spend a 6th week at #1 with "Rescued"

* PIERCE THE VEIL move 5*-4* with "Emergency Contact," up +101 spins

* BAD OMENS are also up triple digit spins at 10* with "Just Pretend," up 105 spins

* ALL TIME LOW go top 15, up 18*-14* with "Calm Down," up 107 spins

* 100 GECS enter the top 20, rising 23*-19* with "Hollywood Baby," up 75 spins

* BEACH WEATHER debut at 33* with "Unlovable," featuring PALE WAVES, up 160 spins

Triple A: Boygenius Holds Top Spot #1; Dave Matthews Top 3; Blur, Joy Oladukun Top 15

* BOYGENIUS spend a 5th week at #1 with "Not Strong Enough"

* DAVE MATTHEWS BAND go top 3, up 7*-3* with "Monsters"

* BLUR vaults into the top 15, rising 17*-14* with "The Narcissist," up 70 spins

* JOY OLADUKUN is also top 15, up 16*-15* with "We're All Gonna Die," up 16*-15*, featuring NOAH KAHAN

* DAVID KUSHNER is top 20, up 27*-19* with "Daylight"

* BETHANY COSENTINO debuts at 28* with "It's Fine"

* LANA DEL RAY enters at 29* with "Say Yes To Heaven"

* ARLO PARKS debuts at 30* with "Devotion"

