Bebe Rexha Recovering After Being Hit By Cellphone At N.Y. Concert
by Pete Jones
June 20, 2023
Singer BEBE REXHA is recovering at home after a concertgoer threw a cellphone at her, striking her in the face at a NEW YORK concert SUNDAY (6/18). The cellphone hit her above her left eye and knocked the 33-year-old to her knees. REXHA had to be helped off stage and required stitches to close the wound.
The accused phone thrower, 27-year-old NICOLAS MALVAGNA, was arrested and charged with aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment. MALVAGNA was released without bail on MONDAY.
REXHA told social media followers, "Im good" and posted a photo on INSTAGRAM.
