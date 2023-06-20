Tifre

LATINO MEDIA NETWORK (LMN) has named ROSE-ANNE TIFRE Chief Revenue Officer. TIFRE joins LMN founders STEPHANIE VALENCIA and JESSICA MORALES ROCKETTO and CEO SYLVIA BANDERAS COFFINET in the company, which recently bought several stations from TELEVISAUNIVISION.

VALENCIA and ROCKETTO commented, "We welcome ROSIE to the LMN familia. As an esteemed and accomplished sales leader with audio and digital platforms, ROSIE will be able to position LATINO MEDIA NETWORK with advertisers who want to reach the fastest growing part of the US population."

TIFRE added, "I am thrilled to work for a Latina owned media company aimed at informing, enriching and celebrating Latinos. Our stations can reach 1 in 3 Hispanics in the US and I am confident we can connect marketers to local and National Hispanic markets through the power of LMN's audio and digital platforms."

TIFRE joins LMN with over 25 years of experience in advertising sales and marketing management.

