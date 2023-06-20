Makes The Russell Cut

The stock of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA is being added to the RUSSELL 3000 Index and the Small-Cap RUSSELL 2000 Index as of JUNE 20th, based on RUSSELL's preliminary membership list as posted on the FTSE RUSSELL website.

The RUSSELL indexes include the 4,000 largest US stocks as of APRIL 28th; inclusion lasts for one year in the US all-cap RUSSELL 3000 Index before the list is reconstituted.

