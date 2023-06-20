New Podcast Ahoy

iHEARTMEDIA and PARIS HILTON's 11:11 MEDIA's LONDON AUDIO podcast division are releasing a new podcast as part of their ongoing partnership, this one being “THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD’S GREATEST NIGHTCLUBS,” debuting JULY 13th and posting weekly on THURSDAYS. The show is hosted by ULTRA NATÉ and will debut at a launch party in CANNES on the "iHEART Yacht."

“Documenting the influence that music, nightlife, and nightclubs have had on our society, THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD’S GREATEST NIGHTCLUBS podcast immerses listeners in the pulsing beats and unforgettable moments that have shaped this global culture, “ said HILTON in a press release. “Remembering instances of true liberation and everlasting energy, I’m excited to celebrate the extraordinary stories behind THE WORLD'S GREATEST NIGHTCLUBS, and recognize the impact they’ve had on our past, present, and future.”

“PARIS HILTON is one of the most innovative storytellers at work today, giving us a glimpse into her fascinating world of culture and business every week on her podcast -- and this takes that a step further, as we get to trek across the globe through stories about some of the world’s most legendary nightclubs,” said iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL AUDIO GROUP CEO CONAL BYRNE in the same press release. “We’re excited to join 11:11 MEDIA’s LONDON AUDIO and the iconic ULTRA NATÉ on a journey that will surely transport listeners back to their own club scene days and paint the vibrant picture of nightlife history like you’ve never heard it before.”

« see more Net News