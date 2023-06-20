Noah (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

SPOTIFY has inked former "THE DAILY SHOW" host TREVOR NOAH to a podcast deal. The new weekly interview podcast, as yet unnamed, will launch later this year; unlike the company's earlier celebrity podcast deals, the podcast will not be exclusive to SPOTIFY and will be available on "numerous platforms," according to the company.

“It’s really exciting to be joining SPOTIFY on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people,” said NOAH in a press release. “We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode”

“SPOTIFY is the ultimate audio destination, and partnering with TREVOR NOAH, one of the world’s most brilliant and distinctive voices, will make for captivating storytelling that will delight our more than 100 million podcast listeners around the world,” said SPOTIFY VP/Head of Global Podcast Studios JULIE MCNAMARA. “We are excited to collaborate with TREVOR to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humor, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale.”

