AUDACY News-Talk WYRD-F (NEWS/TALK 98.9 WORD)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, SC has picked up the syndicated ERICK ERICKSON SHOW for noon-3p (ET) beginning TOMORROW (6/21). The show replaces RADIOAMERICA's DANA LOESCH in the WORD lineup.

“With the arrival of ERICK ERICKSON as the new afternoon talk show host on WYRD-FM, an unsurpassed team of talent will serve the UPSTATE, north GEORGIA and western NORTH CAROLINA,” said SVP/Market Mgr. STEVE SINICROPI in a press release. “ERICK's thought-provoking discussions, unyielding insight and captivating presence will be a welcomed addition to our listeners and partners. ERICK will complete NEWS/TALK 98.9 WORD's incredible lineup, allowing us to provide unmatched content for listeners and the largest and most effective platform for advertisers.”

“I grew up spending parts of my summer in UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA and am thrilled to be on a station where I can connect with parts of my family and friends and make new friends,” said ERICKSON, who is based at COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA. “NEWS/TALK 98.9 WORD isn’t just a powerful signal, but a strong voice and talk radio leader. I’m glad to be part of the team and look forward to spending more time in GREENVILLE.”

