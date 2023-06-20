A Look At 'Audio Today'

The latest edition of NIELSEN's Audio Today report highlights radio's greater reach than other media, specifically that radio reaches 91% of the U.S. population in a given month.

Other highlights include that radio continues to be the dominant audio medium in cars; 74% of AM listening is in cars; heavier podcast usage is continuing to grow, offsetting a decline in lighter usage; and comedy and news are the top podcast genres, with society & culture, education and history growing.

