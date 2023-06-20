Joseph, Chen

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has promoted VP/A&R WALLACE JOSEPH to SVP/A&R and Sr. Dir./A&R JON CHEN to VP/A&R. Both will continue to report to Pres./NORTH AMERICA RYAN PRESS.

PRESS said, “A&R is all about following your instincts and being deeply ingrained in the culture, areas where both WALLACE and JON excel. They go above and beyond for our team and our songwriters, and they’re masters at connecting talent with other music creators -- not just here in the U.S., but all around the world. I’m very proud to see them both continue to grow with us as leaders. Here’s to many more No. 1’s to come!”

JOSEPH said, “It’s the creatives, our writers and producers, who inspire me every day, and I’ve been lucky to see so many of them go on to succeed in this business. I’m thankful to RYAN, (co-Chair/CEO) GUY (MOOT), and (co-Chair/COO) CARIANNE (MARSHALL) for the opportunity to continue to grow as an A&R leader at WARNER CHAPPELL and help develop the writers of tomorrow.”

CHEN said, “WARNER CHAPPELL is a home for creatives that truly emphasizes development for both the roster and team members. I’m very thankful to be empowered by GUY, CARIANNE, RYAN, and (Dir./A&R) SHANI (GONZALES) and have their continued support. I couldn’t be more fortunate to be a part of this company and look forward to further success with our WARNER CHAPPELL family.”

« back to Net News