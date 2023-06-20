New Awards

iHEARTMEDIA has presented iHEARTRADIO TITANIUM AWARDS to DOJA CAT, ED SHEERAN, JACK HARLOW, LATTO and WIZKID and TEMS for reaching the 1 billion mark in Total Audience Spins in 2023. DOJA CAT received her award for "Woman", SHEERAN for "Shivers", HARLOW for "First Class", LATTO for "Big Energy" and WIZKID and TEMS for "Essence".

The Total Audience Spins calculation is based on certified MEDIABASE airplay, multiplied by the number of persons listening to the radio at the time of the plays.

