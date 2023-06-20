Christenson

Former NEW RELIC and CA TECHNOLOGIES Pres./COO and investment banker MICHAEL CHRISTENSON is joining ENTRAVISION as CEO, effective JULY 1st. CHRISTENSON will fill the CEO post vacant since the death of Chairman/CEO WALTER ULLOA on DECEMBER 31st.

“We are excited to welcome MIKE as ENTRAVISION’s next CEO,” said Board Chair PAUL A. ZEVNIK. “MIKE is a proven executive with operational and financial expertise and a track record of driving growth through operational execution and strategic acquisitions. We are confident that his skills and experience will help us unlock opportunities to expand our digital, television and audio segments, enhance our offerings and strengthen our competitive position in international markets. We are pleased that MIKE will be joining our team to continue the mission that WALTER ULLOA pursued in building the Company over many years and with the same core values that WALTER instilled in the people of ENTRAVISION.”

“I am honored to join the team at ENTRAVISION,” said CHRISTENSON, most recently Managing Partner at MAYTEN RESEARCH and a board member at various companies. “ENTRAVISION is an industry leader with a unique value proposition and an impressive suite of digital marketing services across its global footprint. As a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, ENTRAVISION is well positioned for continued growth and I look forward to leveraging my expertise and working together with the talented team to reach even greater heights.”

« see more Net News