Coming To Denver & Philly

RISE AGAINST, RANCID, JAWBREAKER and DESCENDENTS will headline the inaugural 1234FEST, a one-day live music festival coming to DENVER and PHILADELPHIA this fall. The festival, which was conceived and curated by the members of JAWBREAKER and their team, will take place on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th at THE JUNKYARD IN DENVER and on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd at FREEDOM MORTGAGE PAVILION in PHILADELPHIA, boasting identical lineups. The festival also includes JOYCE MANOR, PUSSY RIOT, and DILINGER FOUR.

WEST BAY INVITATION's RICH EGAN said, "We wanted to put on the anti-festival. This isn’t 200 bands on 10 stages. It feels like an insanely stacked lineup you’d see at hall shows back in the day and all of these bands have approached it that way. No egos, no rockstar bulls**t. We have an arena headliner, legends and heroes sharing a stage with new blood and a groundbreaking women powered band. This is punk rock."

Tickets will be available starting with CITI and artist presales beginning TODAY at 10a (ET). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning FRIDAY, JUNE 23rd at 10a local time at Ticketmaster.com.

