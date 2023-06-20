New Additions Announced

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA has announced five new artists added to the lineup for the three-day XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL 2023, set for SEPTEMBER 22nd-24th at WIGGINS PARK on the CAMDEN, NJ waterfront. JOSH RITTER & THE ROYAL CITY BAND, WEDNESDAY, WILDER WOODS, BOBBY RUSH, and CHRISTINE HAVRILLA & GYPSY FUZZ have been added to the lineup.

They join artists including OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW, TEGAN AND SARA, BRUCE HORNSBY & THE NOISEMAKERS, THE HOLD STEADY, MARGO PRICE, ALLISON RUSSELL, LOW CUT CONNIE, SAMMY RAE & THE FRIENDS, BAILEN, CELISSE, LEYLA MCCALLA, SAY SHE SHE, SUNNY WAR, DON MCCLOSKEY, JULIA PRATT, NIK GREELEY & THE OPERATORS, MOUSTAPHA NOUMBISSI, MOBBLUZ, and VELVET ROUGE.

Festival tickets are currently available to purchase

