WXPN/Philadelphia's ‘XPonNential Music Festival’ Announces 5 Additions To The 2023 Line Up
by Lynn McDonnell
June 20, 2023 at 7:08 AM (PT)
UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA has announced five new artists added to the lineup for the three-day XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL 2023, set for SEPTEMBER 22nd-24th at WIGGINS PARK on the CAMDEN, NJ waterfront. JOSH RITTER & THE ROYAL CITY BAND, WEDNESDAY, WILDER WOODS, BOBBY RUSH, and CHRISTINE HAVRILLA & GYPSY FUZZ have been added to the lineup.
They join artists including OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW, TEGAN AND SARA, BRUCE HORNSBY & THE NOISEMAKERS, THE HOLD STEADY, MARGO PRICE, ALLISON RUSSELL, LOW CUT CONNIE, SAMMY RAE & THE FRIENDS, BAILEN, CELISSE, LEYLA MCCALLA, SAY SHE SHE, SUNNY WAR, DON MCCLOSKEY, JULIA PRATT, NIK GREELEY & THE OPERATORS, MOUSTAPHA NOUMBISSI, MOBBLUZ, and VELVET ROUGE.
Festival tickets are currently available to purchase here.