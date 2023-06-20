Monaco Channel

SIRIUSXM is airing a popup channel this weekend dedicated to MONACO and the FORMULA 1 MONACO GRAND PRIX. The channel will air an interview of MONACO's PRINCE ALBERT II by two-time MONACO GRAND PRIX winner DAVID COULTHARD and former F1 team owner EDDIE JORDAN.

In a press release, SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN said, “We are honored to have H.S.H. PRINCE ALBERT II give our listeners an unparalleled view into the fascinating and culturally rich PRINCIPALITY OF MONACO, as well as his thoughts on the history and significance of the MONACO GRAND PRIX, one of the world’s most famous sporting events.”

