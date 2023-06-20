Earl Scruggs (Photo: Joe Seer/Shutterstock.com

Independent music publishing company PEERMUSIC has acquired the music catalog of Bluegrass and Country music legend EARL SCRUGGS and the partial catalog of his son, GARY SCRUGGS. PEERMUSIC served as publisher of EARL SCRUGGS' music since it was first written, as he was a friend of PEERMUSIC founder RALPH S. PEER. The SCRUGGS family is in its third generation working with the publisher.

Through this deal, PEERMUSIC acquires the U.S. rights it was previously administering for EARL SCRUGGS as well as some of the songs that were previously controlled by the SCRUGGS estate.

The senior SCRUGGS is a member of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME as well the INTERNATIONAL BLUEGRASS MUSIC ASSOCIATION's BLUEGRASS HALL OF FAME. He was the recipient of four GRAMMY Awards, a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award, and a National Medal of Arts. GARY SCRUGGS also won one GRAMMY Award.

As previously reported, his family donated SCRUGGS' iconic banjo last month to the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM (NET NEWS 5/23). EARL SCRUGGS died in 2012 and GARY SCRUGGS in 2021.

