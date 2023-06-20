Top 10

Not a lot changed atop MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for JUNE 12-18, with PROGRESSIVE, UPSIDE, and VERIZON WIRELESS remaining in place as the top paid advertisers. BABBEL rebounded from 10th to 4th place, while BOOST MOBILE, 11th last week, rose to 6th and SWIFFER fell out of the top 10. All of the top 10 besides THE HOME DEPOT saw the number of aired spots rise.

The list:

1. PROGRESSIVE (last week #1; 48881 instances)

2. UPSIDE (#2; 48222)

3. VERIZON WIRELESS (#3; 36413)

4. BABBEL (#10; 35109)

5. TARGET (#6; 34172)

6. BOOST MOBILE (#11; 33063)

7. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 31217)

8. THE HOME DEPOT (#4; 30542)

9. WENDY'S (#7; 29993)

10. MACY'S (#9; 28899)

