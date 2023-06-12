Bones

Following the announcement of his upcoming NASHVILLE “Comedically Inspirational On Tour” date (NET NEWS 6/12), nationally syndicated radio and TV host BOBBY BONES has announced the full schedule for his upcoming, seven-date tour, starting on JULY 22nd in NASHVILLE at the CMA THEATER and runs through NOVEMBER 17th at BROWN THEATER in LOUISVILLE.

Tickets to the tour will go on sale this FRIDAY, JUNE 23rd at 10a local time. Click here for a full list of dates and to purchase tickets. A portion of each ticket sold will benefit WAGS & WALKS NASHVILLE.

