Buys Intelligence Platform

TRITON DIGITAL has acquired programmatic advertising analytics platform MANADGE for an undisclosed price. MANADGE's team will continue as part of TRITON DIGITAL's staff.

“Through this acquisition, we further demonstrate our commitment to providing robust tools to enable growth in the global audio industry,” said TRITON Pres./CEO JOHN ROSSO. “The MANADGE platform will enable TRITON’s publisher, sales house, and demand partners to better analyze advertising data and use MANADGE’s powerful UI to make data driven decisions for their business.”

“At MANADGE we give companies the ability to increase resources and support, expand into new markets, and innovate faster than they could before,” says MANADGE Founder/CEO NATHAN VENEZIA. “We are excited to be joining a team that truly understands our vision and to be providing TRITON DIGITAL a better way to analyze and track advertising revenue for all audio types.”

