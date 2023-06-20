Clark (Photo: daschent)

Emerging Country artist and viral sensation KYLE CLARK has signed with DASCHENT, WME, and STEM for exclusive representation in management, booking, and distribution, respectively. The signings follow the release earlier this month (6/9) of his sophomore EP, "I Hope It's Hot Out ... Again."

The GEORGIA native moved to NASHVILLE in 2019, and has been active as a producer, songwriter and artist. His 2022 viral hit, "Hope It's Hot Out," has amassed more than 30 million streams. As a songwriter, he has had cuts with JON PARDI, LILY ROSE, MITCHELL TENPENNY, RESTLESS ROAD and FILMORE.

CLARK said of the signings, "I am so excited to announce my partnership with DASCHENT, STEM, and WME. It’s an incredible feeling to know I’m working with people who believe in what I’m building. In this industry, it’s not just about making great music, it’s also about surrounding yourself with great people. I truly feel like I am surrounding myself with the right pieces that will help continue the growth of my career."

So far this year, CLARK has been on the road opening for TYLER FARR, SPENCER CRANDALL and TYLER BRADEN.

