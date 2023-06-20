Exclusive Partnership For Broadcast

The CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CCMA) and BELL MEDIA will partner on a broadcast and content deal for the CCMA AWARDS beginning this SUMMER through COUNTRY MUSIC WEEK 2023, SEPTEMBER 14th-16th. BELL's CTV network will become the exclusive broadcaster of the 41st ANNUAL CCMA AWARDS, airing live from FIRSTONTARIO CENTRE in HAMILTON, ON on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th at 8p (ET). CCMA has also announced the first round of performers -- DEAN BRODY, CARLY PEARCE, THE REKLAWS, and emerging artist JOSH ROSS -- for the event.

BELL MEDIA VP/Content Development & Programming JUSTIN STOCKMAN said, “BELL MEDIA continues to deliver must-see live events, and we look forward to bringing the CCMA AWARDS to Canadians later this year, exclusively on CTV. As the official broadcast and content partner for the CCMA AWARDS and Country Music Week 2023, BELL MEDIA outlets will be the destination for Country fans as we celebrate and countdown to the CCMA AWARDS this fall.”

CCMA Pres. AMY JENINGA added, “We are thrilled to have BELL MEDIA as the official broadcast and content partner for the CCMA AWARDS and Country Music Week 2023. BELL MEDIA has demonstrated such a passion for our genre, the Country music community, and our awards show property, which both impacts and aligns with our dedication and commitment to entertain, celebrate, and innovate for our audience. As we continue to evolve the CCMA AWARDS year over year from a stand-alone broadcast into a brand and media property that elevates and supports Country music throughout the year, BELL MEDIA’s enthusiasm and support across all of their platforms nationally, while sharing our vision, is incredibly exciting for us."

