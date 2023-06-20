Set for July 31st

FOLDS OF HONOR TENNESSEE will host its third annual Celebrity Golf Tournament on JULY 31st at THE GOVERNOR's CLUB in BRENTWOOD, TN. BAILEY ZIMMERMAN, JOHN CRIST, JOHN SCHNEIDER, JORDAN DAVIS, JAMESON RODGERS, MELISSA JOAN HART, and RAELYNN are among the confirmed celebrity golfers, with more to be announced.

FOLDS OF HONOR raises money to provide opportunities for families of the nation's injured, fallen veterans, and first responders in the form of educational scholarships.

FOLDS OF HONOR TENNESSEE Executive Dir. JENNER KREIFELS said, “Our Celebrity Golf Tournament is an event I look forward to every year at THE GOVERNOR's CLUB. It’s such a fun day bringing together corporate AMERICA with our friends in sports and entertainment for a day of fundraising on the course. We aim to have the reputation as the most fun golf tournament in the city."

The tournament tees off with an 11a shotgun start, with foursome registration beginning at 9a. Register your team here.

