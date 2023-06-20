Cowan

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WWWW (W4)/ANN ARBOR, MI's longtime PD and morning host, BRIAN "BUBBA" COWAN, took to social media last week to announce his plans to depart the station -- and the radio business. In a FACEBOOK video, COWAN said he will depart on JUNE 30th for a new career with a major airline. He said he will remain involved with the station in an undisclosed capacity, working with listeners and sponsors, and community events.

COWAN has been with the station since 2002. In the emotional video, he told listeners, "Thank you for giving me the career of a lifetime." As for the career change, he said, "While on paper, this doesn't make a lot of sense. To those of you that know me and know my love of travel, there's no other direction that my life could go outside of broadcasting except into the airline industry." His station bio describes him as "an aviation buff."

