Lineup Announced

MIAMI’s III POINTS FESTIVAL has released it's line up for this year's event happening OCTOBER 20th-21st at MANA WYNWOOD CONVENTION CENTER. SKRILLEX, GRIMES, IGGY POP, BLACK COFFEE, and FRED AGAIN are set to headline the event. Other artists set to perform are ÂME, BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY, CAROLINE POLACHEK, CARIBOU, DIXON, EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY, GREEN VELVET, JAMIE JONES, JEFF MILLS, JOHN SUMMIT, NIA ARCHIVES, SBTRKT, TSHA, UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA and more.

III POINTS Co-Founder DAVID SINOPOLI said, “Being ahead of the curve hasn't been easy and has required taking risks. We set out on a mission 10 years ago to build something different in MIAMI that the counterculture here can identify with. This initiative is flourishing because of all the artists and fans that have supported this idea over the past 10 years.”

Tickets for the 10th Anniversary of III POINT FEST go on sale THURSDAY JUNE 22nd at 10a (PT).

