UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) has signed singer/songwriter NIALL HORAN to an exclusive, worldwide publishing agreement. HORAN has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as a member of ONE DIRECTION.

In 2017 HORAN released his first full-length solo album FLICKER which debuted at #1 in the US and IRELAND. The Platinum-certified album features triple-Platinum single “Slow Hands” as well as “This Town,” with both songs reaching the top 20 in multiple countries. Follow-up 2020 album ‘Heartbreak Weather’ debuted at #4 in the US and #1 on IRISH and UK charts, HORAN’s first UK #1 as a solo artist. With his new and long-awaited third album THE SHOW, HORAN landed his second UK #1 as a solo artist.

UMPG UK Managing Dir. MIKE MCCORMACK said: “I’ve known NIALL for years and he has always shown a deep commitment to the art of songwriting. I’m thrilled UMPG has the privilege to represent his past, present and future solo works and support his artistry alongside HARRY and RICHARD from MODEST MANAGEMENT. We are especially excited to be celebrating NIALL’s fantastic new LP and know he has a bright future ahead.”

HORAN added, “It’s my absolute pleasure to sign with UMPG. I have known MIKE personally for many years and I’m so happy that I get to work with a man who firstly genuinely cares about artistry and the art of writing a song, and secondly knows the world of publishing like no other. To have met the great JODY GERSON who I’ve known of throughout my career as being a badass publisher and when I felt the love from her and MIKE, I wasn’t going anywhere else to be honest.”

