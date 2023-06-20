Lineup Announced

NEW ORDER and TEARS FOR FEARS will headline C3 PRESENTS' inaugural DARKER WAVES FESTIVAL on NOVEMBER 18th beachside at HUNTINGTON STREET and PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY, in HUNNINGTON BEACH, CA. The new festival will also include performances from over 30 bands across three stages including THE B-52’S, ECHO AND THE BUNNYMEN, SOFT CELL, DEVO, ORCHESTRAL MANOEUVRES IN THE DARK, THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS, THE CARDIGANS, X, VIOLENT FEMMES, MOLCHAT DOMA, THE ENGLISH BEAT, SHE WANTS REVENGE and more.

Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list to receive an access code for the presale that will begin FRIDAY, JUNE 23rd at 10a (PT). Remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the general public on FRIDAY, June 23rd at 2p (PT).

