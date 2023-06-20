Gentz (Photo: Paulus Ponizak)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG), has appointed ANNETTE GENTZ in the role of GM/GSA for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland Classics & Screen, effective immediately. Based in BERLIN, she will report to Managing Dir./UMPG GERMANY THOMAS VIDOVIC, and EVP/UMPG Classics & Screen NATASHA BALDWIN.

In addition to her new role, GENTZ will bring her film and stage music agency, ANNETTE GENTZ/MUSIC & FILM ARTS, into UMPG where it will continue operating under its own name. Known across HOLLYWOOD and mainland EUROPE, the agency has been producing and supervising soundtracks for European and international productions for more than 10 years. The move makes UMPG the first major to provide expanded composer services in the film, TV and stage music space.

BALDWIN said, “ANNETTE is a force of nature and a longstanding champion of composers across European Film/TV and on Stage. We are excited not only to have ANNETTE lead our fast-moving Classics & Screen business in GSA, but also to build upon our reputation as the best global home for composers through the joining of her agency to UMPG. This is an exciting next step in the continued evolution of our Classics & Screen business and for UMPG’s unwavering commitment to composers and songwriters.”

VIDOVIC said, “From both global and local perspectives, I couldn’t be more excited to welcome ANNETTE and her award-winning film & arts agency to UMPG which will add distinguished creative value for our songwriters. Bringing more film score expertise to our team will strengthen our sync synergies as a full-service music publisher, and we look forward to expanding our valuable services for clients in film, TV and advertising.”

GENTZ added, “It is a great honor and privilege for me to join UMPG Classics & Screen GSA. My life’s work has been bringing opera, music theatre, ballet and film scores into the 21st century, while preserving and honoring these incredible musical heritages. There are unlimited opportunities for innovation, and I’m committed to supporting projects that speak to inclusive and culturally diverse audiences. I look forward to exploring these together with our distinguished composers and dedicated global team.”

