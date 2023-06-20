Knox (Photo courtesy of Knox & Ellsworth Chamber)

NATALIE KNOX, co-owner of STONY CREEK Classic Rock WNSX (STAR 97.7)/BANGOR, ME, has passed away following a bout with cancer at 68.

WNSX posted on its station website, "There’s a big hole in our hearts at Star 97.7 this morning as our radio station’s co-owner NATALIE KNOX has passed away after a many months long battle with cancer. NATALIE died last evening. Beyond being a co-owner, sales person, voice on the radio, NATALIE was a huge part of the ELLSWORTH and SEARSPORT communities. She was honored years ago as the Citizen of the Year and more recently as a Top Drawer Award winner from the Chamber of Commerce. She and her business partner MARK OSBORNE came to ELLSWORTH in 1982, putting on a new radio station. They sold that station and purchased Star 97.7 in 2005. She was a fierce advocate for animal welfare, volunteering early mornings to feed stray cats at shelters."

« see more Net News