2nd Annual That Music Fest

CAPITOL BROADCASTING COMPANY's Triple A WRAL-HD2(THAT STATION)/RALEIGH-DURHAM announced the full lineup for their second annual live outdoor music festival. THAT MUSIC FEST takes place on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14th, at DURHAM BULLS ATHLETIC PARK in DURHAM, NC. Artists scheduled to perform on the main stage include: SUPERCHUNK, WESTON ESTATE, THE NUDE PARTY, CHATHAM RABBITS, H.C. MCENTIRE, and SARAH SHOOK & THE DISARMERS. The acoustic stage features local artists CHESSA RICH, ALEXA ROSE, SHAY MARTIN LOVETTE, BARRETT DAVIS and TRE. CHARLES.

THAT STATION PD CHRIS EDGE shared “I’m thrilled to be able to do this again in 2023 and continue to elevate the sound of NORTH CAROLINA.”



General public tickets go on-sale on FRIDAY, JUNE 23rd,at 10a (ET) Go here to purchase tickets, for updates, schedules, and more information.

