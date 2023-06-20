Stanfield

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KRMD-F/SHREVEPORT, LA morning host MASON STANFIELD has been named PD and morning host for sister Country station KATC (CAT COUNTRY 95.1)/COLORADO SPRINGS, effective MONDAY, JUNE 26th. His last day at KRMD is FRIDAY, JUNE 23rd. STANFIELD, a COLORADO native, succeeds BO JAXON, who recently departed for the morning gig at AUDACY Country WBEE/ROCHESTER, NY (NET NEWS 6/8).

STANFIELD told ALL ACCESS, "I couldn’t be any more excited to work for such an amazing station like CAT COUNTRY 95.1 and to be surrounded by so many incredible people. I can’t wait!"

STANFIELD joined KRMD in JANUARY of 2020, arriving from ADAMS RADIO GROUP/LAS CRUCES, NM, where he was MD/afternoon personality for Country KGRT and morning host for Classic Rock KSNM (NET NEWS 1/6/20).

