CMA Fest Episode Available Now

SPOTIFY has released a special episode of its original podcast series, "SPOTIFY: MIC CHECK." In this episode, listeners get a listen inside SPOTIFY HOUSE during the recent CMA FEST (6/8-6/11) in downtown NASHVILLE.

Hosted by BLAKE SHELTON's OLE RED bar on Lower BROADWAY, SPOTIFY HOUSE drew fans during the four-day CMA FEST to hear music from both established and up-and-coming Country artists.

LEA PALMIERI, host of "SPOTIFY: MIC CHECK," spoke with main stage performers BRETT YOUNG, DANIELLE BRADBERY, BRIAN KELLEY, and COLBIE CAILLAT and others. The artists shared their latest career happenings and how SPOTIFY had influenced their journeys.

"SPOTIFY: MIC CHECK" is a podcast series aimed at connecting fans with the world’s biggest creators from around the globe through exclusive, intimate conversations. Listen to the CMA FEST episode here.

