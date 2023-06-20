Charese Fruge, Kira Kathleen

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE catches up with KIRA KATHLEEN, co-host of the SAM & KIRA morning show with SAM MALONE on CUMULUS Country WCTO (CAT COUNTRY 96)/ALLENTOWN, PA.

Discussing how she continues to make it happen, KATHLEEN said, “Two challenges I have learned to navigate are making sure I advocate for myself, and not letting my age alone dictate my place in a building and in the industry. Nobody is going to advocate for you like YOU. Furthermore, you can do anything you work hard for. No matter your age, or any quality of yours for that matter, you are able to do anything anyone else can do as long as you work hard and are a decent person.”

Each week in ALL ACCESS, CHARESE FRUGE shines the spotlight on one of the many women carving out successful, diverse careers in one of our many related businesses. This week, get caught up with KIRA KATHLEEN.

