Developing DeepRapper

The big tech companies continue to add and create A.I. music generators, and now MICROSOFT is adding DEEPRAPPER to their arsenal.

DEEPRAPPER is described by MICROSOFT RESEARCH ASIA and the HONG KONG UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY as "a Transformer-based rap generation system that can model both rhymes and rhythms." This adds to MICROSOFT’s “MUZIC,” which is described as music understanding and generation with deep learning and artificial intelligence.

Earlier this year, GOOGLE announced a language model called MUSICLM that generates new music from text prompts, and is now publicly available. FACEBOOK parent company META has its own text-to-music A.I. generator called MUSICGEN.

For more details, MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has a full report here.

