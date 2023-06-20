Most Added

Congratulations to the BIG MACHINE RECORDS promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with CARLY PEARCE's "We Don't Fight Anymore" (featuring MERCURY NASHVILLE's CHRIS STAPLETON). The duet lands 94 first-week stations, thanks in part to world premieres and features across iHEARTMEDIA, AUDACY, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and SUMMITMEDIA Country stations nationwide, and debuts at #41 on the MEDIABASE chart.

PARKER McCOLLUM's "Burn It Down" (MCA NASHVILLE) is the week's second most added Country single, debuting with a total of 49 MEDIABASE stations, 45 of them new this week. HANNAH ELLIS' "Wine Country" (CURB) is third most added, starting with 31 stations. The week's other new single, JOE NICHOLS' "Brokenhearted" (QUARTZ HILL), launches with 28 stations, 26 of them new this week.

And while it doesn't official go for adds until next week (6/26), MORGAN WALLEN's "Everything I Love" is the week's sixth most added single, picking up 13 new stations, for a total of 20 on board.

