Ace

CROMWELL MEDIA has hired DENNIS "ACE" SWARTZ for the new role of Creative Services Director for their NASHVILLE cluster, including Rock/Alternative WBUZ (102.9 THE BUZZ), Adult Hits WQZA (93.3 CLASSIC HITS), Sports 94.9 THE FAN, Urban R&B WPRT-HD 2 (102.1 THE VILLE) and Sports WPRT-F (102.5/106.3 THE GAME).

The 13-year company veteran will step into an enhanced role that includes working in concert with the local sales team to create effective marketing campaigns and additional imaging responsibilities for all the NASHVILLE stations.

SWARTZ will continue to advise on the production and imaging needs for CROMWELL stations in KENTUCKY and ILLINOIS as well as managing the company’s voice talent pool for all markets.

Commented ACE, “I am blessed to be able to continue my long-tenured career with CROMWELL MEDIA. By passing along the torch of operations and programming responsibilities, I can bring a renewed focus to what I am most passionate about: the creative process."

NASHVILLE GM SHAWN FORT added, “ACE is an absolute expert at working with local clients to help them craft unique marketing messages that stand out and deliver results. I’m excited that we collaborated on a new role for him to best utilize his exceptional talents at CROMWELL MEDIA that will directly benefit our customers.”

CROMWELL MEDIA President BUD WALTERS concluded, “ACED is one of the best production professionals in NASHVILLE. Our clients and we are so lucky to work with him."

