Bringing Smooth Jazz To Florida

FORT MYERS BROADCASTING COMPANY AC WAVV-HD2/NAPLES PARK, FL, has flipped to a smooth jazz format as SMOOTH JAZZ 107.9FM via ALLEN KEPLER's SMOOTH JAZZ NETWORK.

Said SMOOTH JAZZ NETWORK founder KEPLER, “We are thrilled to be working with FORT MYERS BROADCASTING COMPANY. and their team. Smooth Jazz fills a very nice lane in the radio market, securing a unique position for advertisers and bringing a high-quality music format back to the market."

Added FORT MYERS BROADCASTING CO.'s MARK GILSON, "We're jazzed beyond measure to bring the smoothest vibes back to southwest FLORIDA. The clamor to bring back a dedicated smooth jazz radio station has been deafening, and we're thrilled to answer the call."

For affiliate information, email allen@smoothjazznetwork.com. Spot clearance through UNITED STATIONS.

« see more Net News