Awarded On Tuesday

BMI handed out its 2023 BMI CHRISTIAN AWARDS on TUESDAY (6/20), with CHRIS BROWN, STEVEN FURTICK, CHANDLER MOORE and NAOMI RAINE winning Song of the Year for "Jireh."

JEFF PARDO took home Songwriter of the Year honors for a year in which he had a part in writing five of the year’s award-winning songs, including solo credit for “Come What May,” “In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” “My Jesus,” “Yes He Can,” and “Gospel Song."



CAPITOL CMG PUBLISHING took home Publisher of the Year with 11 of the 25 most-performed songs of the year including "Because He Lives," "Child of Love," "Come What May," "Goodness of GOD," "Gospel Song," "In JESUS Name (GOD of Possible)," "In the House," "My JESUS," "Promised Land," "Promises," and "Yes He Can."



The complete list of 2023 BMI Christian Awards winners is here.

