Simpler Access

BIA ADVISORY SERVICES has rolled out MAPro Breeze, a new streamlined web-based platform allowing clients to use its MEDIA Access Pro TV and radio data in a simplified and speedier manner.

"MAPro Breeze takes the best suggestions from our clients to deliver faster, easier searching options along with new functionality that helps clients work better.” said Research Client Services Director GEORGINAL SANTILLI. "This is a great new service for our loyal MAPro client base, and I’m excited to introduce it to the marketplace.”

"MAPro Breeze is a necessary tool for busy professionals, offering simple searches and customizable search options to all types of our proprietary MAPro information," said CEO TOM BUONO. "With MAPro Breeze, we've made it easier for our clients to find the data they need to make informed decisions, whether they are tracking owners, examining comparable sales within markets, or doing group revenue comparisons."

BUONO added, “The launch of MAPro Breeze strengthens our overall goal to help our clients discover the path to their best opportunities in the local advertising marketplace by providing reliable, comprehensive local intelligence that is accessible quickly and, in the method, whether by a BIA platform, API connection or other ways, that works best for a business."

