New Arrangement

AUDACY stations and podcasts are now available to stream via TUNEIN. The agreement will also involve AUDACY getting access to TUNEIN’s advertising supply along with making some TUNEIN original content to the AUDACY app.

“Streaming of AM/FM Radio is one of the fastest growing segments of all digital audio today. As consumer demand for Audacy’s best-in-class local audio content continues to increase, we’re committed to meeting the listener wherever they wish to consume, and we’re delighted to expand the availability of our unique live sports, news, and personality-driven audio content to over 200 new TUNEIN-supported platforms,” said AUDACY Chief Digital Officer/Pres. of Podcast and Streaming J.D. CROWLEY. “We’re equally thrilled to welcome TUNEIN’s premium exclusive content to the AUDACY digital platform.”

“We’re very pleased that AUDACY has selected TUNEION to extend its digital reach and monetization capabilities,” said TUNEIN CEO RICH STERN. “AUDACY and TUNEIN together bring consumers the nation’s most coveted audio talent, including GARTH BROOKS, TOM HANKS, BOOMER ESIASON, KATIE NEAL and BRU, podcasts like “FLY ON THE WALL” with DANA CARVEY and DAVID SPADE, AMY POEHLER’s “SAY MORE WITH DR. SHEILA” and “HBO’S SUCCESSION PODCAST.”

