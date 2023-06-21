Coming June 28th

iHEARTPODCASTS will debut a scripted podcast dramatizing the story of the attorney who argued ROE v. WADE at the SUPREME COURT, the youngest woman to argue a case before the high court. "SUPREME: THE BATTLE FOR ROE," a nine-part series starring MAYA HAWKE as attorney SARAH WEDDINGTON, will debut JUNE 28th and co-star WILLIAM H. MACY, LAURA BENANTI, GARRETT HEDLUND, ABIGAIL BRESLIN, FELICITY HUFFMAN, ANDREA SAVAGE, JOSH HAMILTON, LUKE KIRBY, and WILLIAM FICHTNER. The show was created and written by AARON TRACY and directed by RACHEL WINTER.

TRACY said, “Before ROE v. WADE, SARAH WEDDINGTON had never worked on a contested case or even been inside a courtroom. HARRY BLACKMUN had never authored a major opinion. They were both new, untested, and the least likely vehicles for the abortion controversy you can imagine. But their collision at the SUPREME COURT ended up defining their entire lives, and changed the course of history. The moment I stumbled onto the story, I was desperate to write it. I'm thrilled it's now come to life with such brilliant collaborators and I can't wait for people to hear this incredible story on iHEART."

"'SUPREME’ has brought together an incredible ensemble cast of accomplished actors from television, film and stage, and from multiple generations,” said WINTER. “These actors boarded the project based on the subject matter and AARON’s compelling and wholly entertaining script. iHeart listeners will be both informed and entertained throughout the nine episodes.”

“I am honored to be a part of this project, alongside such a talented cast and creative team, to share SARAH WEDDINGTON’s story of remarkable courage and determination,” said HAWKE. “This podcast will shed light on an important, but largely unknown figure in history, and bring her inspiring legacy to life for a new generation”

"We are proud to present 'SUPREME: THE BATTLE FOR ROE' as our latest original series,” said iHEARTPODCASTS Pres. WILL PEARSON. “It’s a gripping and inspiring story, coupled with an exceptional cast and creative team, and is a testament to the power of storytelling and the impact it can have on shaping our understanding of pivotal moments in history. It showcases our commitment to delivering top-quality, thought-provoking content to our listeners and we look forward to sharing it with our audiences everywhere.”

