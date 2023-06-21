Jones

RCA RECORDS Manager/A&R MARGUERITE JONES has been named VP/A&R at REPUBLIC RECORDS.

REPUBLIC RECORDS Co-President WENDY GOLDSTEIN said, “MJ has established herself as one of the industry’s most prescient and forward-thinking A&R executives. She has been instrumental to culture-defining breakout talent, and her ability to spot greatness is already proven. Plus, she knows hip-hop and R&B inside out. It’s an honor to welcome her to the REPUBLIC family.”

JONES added, “REPUBLIC’s reputation for strong instincts and commitment to excellence led me here. Even though it’s home to some of the world’s biggest superstars, it maintains the environment of a close-knit family. Artists and executives are offered the flexibility to craft unique and fruitful partnerships. MONTE and AVERY LIPMAN have not only set the gold standard, but they also brilliantly keep the pace. I have tremendous respect for their impact on the business. It’s always driven with a hands-on approach and no complacency. WENDY is a genius and an innovator. Our connection was instantaneous. The opportunity to work for a President who has championed women in the business is also an honor I’m extremely grateful for.”

