Kohls

Longtime industry veteran FRED NAGLE, known to most as KEN KOHLS, passed away on JUNE 15th in OMAHA after a lengthy illness. He was 62. NAGLE, a MILWAUKEE native, was a radio Program and Promotion Director, on-air talent (as KOHLS, FRED MUDD, and AUGGIE), and, after radio, worked as a merchandise manager for artist BRET MICHAELS.

NAGLE's radio journey took him to MILWAUKEE; PHOENIX; SAN FRANCISCO; CEDAR RAPIDS, IA; PANAMA CITY, FL; and OMAHA.

He is survived by his children, GABRIELLE and JACOB. He was preceded in death by his daughter, DANIELLE. A memorial visitation will be held at MUELLER FUNERAL HOME in GRAFTON, WI on SATURDAY (6/24) from 1p-3p. A virtual celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials of your choice are appreciated.





